Akwa Ibom prohibits posting posters on roundabouts, road kerbs

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has announced the prohibition of posting of posters on road kerbs, roundabouts and other government facilities.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr Charles Udoh, in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, also announced the prohibition of indiscriminate hoisting of banners and placement of A-Boards of any shape and size in public locations is also prohibited.

Udoh said the directives aim at enforcing full implementation of the beautification policy of the Uyo capacity city recently approved by the state government has taken effect immediately.

He stated that offenders would be apprehended and sanctioned, as well as foot the bills for the removal of the offending posters and repainting of defaced surfaces.

His words, “Further to Akwa Ibom State Government’s commitment to enforcing a full implementation of its recently approved beautification policy for the Uyo Capital City, members of the public are advised to note that posting of posters on roundabouts, road kerbs and other government facilities is prohibited.

“Offenders will be apprehended and sanctioned. In addition, they will foot the bills for the removal of the offending posters and repainting of defaced surfaces.

“Similarly, indiscriminate hoisting of banners and placement of A-Boards of any shape and size in public locations is also prohibited. These directives take immediate effect.”

