Again, gunmen strike in Taraba capital, kidnap one

By Femi Bolaji

Gunmen have again struck in the early hours of Tuesday in Jalingo, Taraba state capital and abducted one Bala Baba.

The incident happened at the residence of the victim in Sabongari, a suburb of the state capital.

This came less than 48 hours after the state NLC chairman, Peter Jediel was kidnapped and subsequently released.

Elder brother of the victim, Saidu Baba confirmed the incident to vanguard via telephone.

According to him, he said he received a call from jalingo around 3 am that his brother, Bala Baba was kidnapped.

At the time he spoke to Vanguard, the family source said the kidnappers were yet to contact the family.

The state police command has also confirmed the incident.

The acting Police public relations officer, Leha Reform said the incident happened around 2.30 am.

He said efforts are on to rescue to abducted person.

