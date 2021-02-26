Afenifere slams security agents over attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Friday, berated the foiled attempt to arrest Yoruba freedom fighter, Mr Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, described the move as overzealousness.

Odumakin said: “The Police and security agents waylaid Sunday Igboho on his way to Lagos for a meeting. It was more of a skirmish and it was out of it.”

“It was the overzealousness of security agencies who cannot go after Sheikh Gumi or bandits but harassing somebody who has not broken the law that we know.”

