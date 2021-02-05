ACCIDENT: Final year student, two others die in Delta 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A final year female student of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, another lady and a commercial motorcyclist, died in an accident in Ibusa axis along the Ughelli/Asaba highway.

A reliable source told our Correspondent that the commercial motorcyclist who was carrying the female students collided with a Lexus SUV while trying to pick naira notes being thrown around by suspected internet fraudstars popularly called Yahoo Boys who were having party along the expressway.

The party according to the source, came to a close after the accident which involved the commercial motorcycle and a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle, adding the final year student had just finished her final examination when she met her untimely death.

The source who pleaded anonymity said another lady who brought out herself through the roof of the SUV was flung out of the car and crushed by an incoming vehicle.

The source said: “The bike man was trying to pick money that the yahoo boys were spraying into the air when he lost grip of his bike and collided with the car.

“The bike man died immediately while the girl died on the way to the hospital”.

