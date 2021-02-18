2023: Only Atiku, PDP can make Igbo president — Group

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a political group, Atiku Support Organization, has said that only the former vice president can actualize Igbo presidency through the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The group insisted that Atiku would help actualize a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction if he emerges president in 2023 and urged Ndigbo to support the ambition of the former vice president to emerge president.

The group which met in Umuahia, Abia State, explained that it had studied the political climate in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 election and discovered that it would not favour Ndigbo to produce the president.

The coordinator told Vanguard, Barr. Chima Ogbonna told Vanguard that it undertook an independent analysis of the profiles of politicians believed to be interested in 2023 presidential election and found the former vice president as the most capable to lead Nigeria out of what it described as the most critical period in its history.

He explained that Atiku’s experience, level-headedness, maturity, broad-mindedness and knowledge of the economy put him ahead of other aspirants in the presidential race.

Describing Atiku as a detribalized Nigerian, the group insisted that the country needs Atiku in 2023 as the ex-vice president would run an inclusive government which will not discriminate against any section of the country in terms of appointments and projects.

On the agitation by the South-East zone to produce the presidency in 2023, the group disclosed that it has studied the Nigerian political climate and discovered that it would be difficult for the South East to produce the president.

“We are mobilizing for the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to emerge Nigeria’s president in 2023. We have assessed the profiles of politicians believed to be nursing presidential ambition and found Atiku as the best. His experience, maturity, level-headedness and knowledge of the economy put him ahead of others.

“On the agitation by the South East to produce the president in 2023, we have studied the Nigerian political climate and discovered that it will be difficult for the zone to produce a president. We rather ask the South East to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who will choose a running mate from the South-East zone.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will certainly choose an Igbo as running mate in the presidential ticket to show commitment in the agitation of the region to produce a Nigerian extraction. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the only one who will hand over the presidency to the South-East after his tenure. Having studied the current political climate in Nigeria, the Igbo presidency will only be actualized through PDP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s presidency.”

