We’re not recruiting – EFCC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Saturday distanced itself from rumour making the rounds that the commission is recruiting.

In a statement obtained from its facebook handle, EFCC, said that it “wishes to alert the public about fake EFCC Recruitment Form 2021 circulating on the social media, and to warn that the Commission is currently not recruiting.

“Fraudsters are circulating forged Offer of Employment Letters, purporting same to be from the EFCC, and extorting members of the public.

“The public should note that, there is no ongoing recruitment in the EFCC. The purported ‘EFCC Recruitment Form 2021’ as well as the ‘official recruitment portal’ and ‘Offer of Employment Letters’ are non -existent.

READ ALSO:

“For the avoidance of doubt, recruitment into the EFCC is a structured, transparent and merit-driven process which is always heavily advertised through the mass media and the Commission’s social media platforms. It is highly automated, with no place for the so-called Employment Form.

“The EFCC is on the trail of the scammers behind this devious scheme as no efforts will be spared to bring them to justice.

“The Commission urges the public to cross check any doubtful information with the agency through: info@efccnigeria.org.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: