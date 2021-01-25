Vinci Hair Clinic introduces beard transplant procedure

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Over the years, keeping a beard has become a popular trend among men. Beards reportedly make a man feel more self-confident and attractive. However, some men are unable to successfully grow a beard, and these men have sought solutions.

As a way of empowering men, Vinci Hair Clinic, Africa’s foremost hair restoration clinic has introduced the beard transplant procedure with an inaugural competition for individuals seeking a permanent solution to no beards.

“If you are unable to grow a beard due to previous injuries, genes or other related issues, there is an option for you. You can now enjoy having a beard by undergoing the safe and non-invasive beard transplant procedure at our clinic. During this procedure, hair will be taken from the back of the scalp where it is the thickest and most similar to a beard. An incision is then made in the beard area with sourced hair placed into these incisions. The procedure requires only a local anesthesia’- Ayo Otubanjo, Vinci Hair Clinic Africa Regional CEO.

“To help more men achieve their dream of having a beard, we are excited to announce a week long competition for interested individuals to get a whopping 80 percent off the beard transplant procedure. The competition, which will last from Monday, January 25th to Sunday, January 31st will end with 5 lucky men winning a lifetime opportunity to transform how they look, at a heavily discounted price rate. Comprehensive details on how to be a part of the competition are on all our social media pages. In addition to the discounted procedure, winners will also have access to free consultations for a whole year to monitor the growth/progress of the beard as well as therapies and products to assist beard growth.’

Vinci Hair Clinic is a global hair restoration brand, comprising 40 clinics in 14 countries across 6 continents worldwide, with extensive experience in restoring hair loss. In Africa 3 of these clinics are in Lagos, Abuja and Accra. Treatment options range from medication to surgical and non-surgical procedures in the treatment and restoration of hair. The clinics remain at the forefront in Africa offering unique hair restoration solutions such as Hair Transplants, Micro Scalp Pigmentation and other procedures

