Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

‘Trump the best President in my lifetime’

On 4:24 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: Twitter permanently bans Donald Trump's account

Doug Deason, a Texas-based donor who served on the outgoing US President, Donald Trump campaign’s finance committee, said this week’s events have done nothing to shake his confidence in the Republican president.

“He has been the best President in my lifetime, including Reagan,” Deason told AP.

Pro-Trump supporters had earlier in the week stormed the US Capitol to disrupt the Congress proceedings to certify president-elect, Joe Biden, as the next president of the nation.

Twitter and Facebook have also announced a permanent suspension of Trump’s major microphone, a move believed by AFP analysis could affect his effective manning of the Republican party after leaving office.

ALSO READ: Twitter removes Khamenei vaccine tweet for ‘violating’ rules

Meanwhile, one GOP senator who has split with Trump in the past called on him to resign and questioned whether she would stay in the party.

“I want him out,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska told The Anchorage Daily News. “He has caused enough damage.”

“At this point, I won’t defend him anymore,” said Ari Fleischer, a former White House press secretary for George W. Bush and a GOP strategist who voted for Trump. “I won’t defend him for stirring the pot that incited the mob. He’s on his own.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!