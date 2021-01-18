Top 10 Nigerian players abroad for the weekend

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Below is a list of the ten best performing Nigerian players abroad for the weekend of 15/01-17/01

Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo (Crotone – Italy)

The towering forward grabbed a brace as his side ran out 4-1 winners over Benevento.

Fejiri Okenabirhie (Doncaster Rovers – England)

Scored both goals as his side defeated Swindon Town 1-2 on the road.

Umar Sadiq (Almeria – Spain)

The former Olympic Eagles forward found the back of the net twice in Alemria’s 5-0 demolition of Alaves in the Copa del Rey.

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City – England)

Ndidi was on for all 90 minutes as Leicester City beat Southampton 2-0 to move into 3rd position on the Premier League table

Bright Enobakhare (SC East Bengal – India)

Enobakhare helped his new side share the points against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. It ended 1-1.

Joe Aribo (Rangers – Scotland)

Aribo’s Rangers drew 1-1 with Motherwell as they continued in their bid to win the Scottish League for the first time since the 2010/11 season.

Semi Ajayi (West Brom – England)

The Super Eagles defender scored the equaliser before his side shocked Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 on the road. The goal was Ajayi’s second of the season in the Premier League.

Joe Obi (Chievo Verona – Italy)

The former Super Eagles midfielder played a part role in Verona’s 2-1 win against Virtus Entella.

Babajide David (Hatayspor – Turkey)

Babajide helped Hatayspor secure a 2-0 win to move up to 5th in the Turkish Super Lig before he was substituted in the 97th.

Ola Aina (Fulham – England)

Aina saw 83 minutes of action against Chelsea but could not help his side from falling to a 1-0 defeat at home.

