TigerWit charges its new retail traders on excellence, professionalism

Renowned financial technology and brokerage firm headquartered in the UK, TigerWit, has charged its 30 newly-trained retail traders to go into the largest financial market and become the next set of super traders.

The firm made this call during the graduation of the traders at TigerWit’s African head office in Ikeja Lagos.

According to the Head of Africa Business for TigerWit Africa, Mr. David Onaolapo, the training was necessary after they noticed the gap in financial literacy and how the foreign exchange industry was being infiltrated by inferiors.

This, he said, tarnished the trillion-dollar industry in this part of the world, hence, “it was necessary to start from the basics and teach any and everyone to do it themselves.”

The new entrants were taken on a three-month rigorous training daily as a flagship of the online Academy set up by the financial technology firm.

Onaolapo and the Head of Education, Mr. Davies Babalola, who facilitated the programme, are described as seasoned traders with over 26 years of combined industry experience.

For the trainees, the graduation ended with lots of freebies as the top three students were awarded $1000, $500 and $250 each.

Meanwhile, to encourage females to delve into currency, stock and cryptocurrency trading, each graduating female was rewarded with $200.

In the words of the Head of Africa Business, “The academy initiated a 100 percent deposit match bonus to encourage all students with lower deposits to trade decent position sizes. This is to keep the practice going.”

Onaolapo added that the training was cushioned by TigerWit Africa and offered all account holders free quality education by industry professionals.

TigerWit gave the beneficiaries its blessings “to go into the world and pass the torch and pay it forward, with Onaolapo emphasising the need to “Become the next set of super traders in this part of the world.”

TigerWit, a firm running a transparent ledger system powered by blockchain technology, educates her clients on how to successfully navigate the financial market by paying attention to risk management and trading edge development.

In a statement, TigerWit said the training aims to commence this year in other cities such as Port Harcourt, Warri, Abuja, Ibadan, and Enugu among others.

Following this graduation, the firm said that the new training batch will kick-off second week of January and a pre-registration is required to hold.

He invited prospects “to be part of the next training by registering via https://tigerwit.africa/training/ or call: 09093790608 to reserve a slot,” adding that “limited seats are available due to COVID-19 compliance.”

