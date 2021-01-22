The Okiki Foundation 3rd Year Anniversary and Silver Jubilee celebration of Its founder

Kindly Share This Story:

Giving back to society is in fact vague and misty in nature. There are so many strata of people who make up the whole population of a nation. But they are different from each other. Some are affluent and some are mere stragglers of survival.

Sadly, we have a larger percentage of people in this category; they struggle to get basic day-to-day.

The Okiki foundation was founded in 2018 and it majors in catering for vulnerable children and the elderlies. This set of people are seen as the basic heart of the nation.

We also equip youths and growing children with entrepreneurship and employability skills. These skills help in empowering them and creating a sustainable source of income for them.

Another key role we play in creating awareness of things affecting the community and how every individual can be a part of making it better.

Over the years of its inception, weʼve had 3 major locations where we are known as their caregivers. The Makoko, Isolo and Ilaje Otumara community of Lagos.

We have a large strata of Children there who are orphans and couldnʼt get access to basic day to day amenities needed for sustainability not to talk of going to school.

We decided to start providing them with some basic amenities that we could afford and also teach and sponsor kids to school, we provided amenities like clothes, food, books, textbooks, pencils, etc.

We also helpless privileged young adults (youths) get into tertiary school via providing funds and following up the process and preparing them towards reaching their goals. Even vulnerable men and women were not left out, we

thought of ways to make them become financially independent so we decided to start up small businesses for them in line of what drives the economy.

We visit orphanages, households and schools in other to carry out our projects. These visitations are carried out monthly and sometimes bi-monthly. We get our funds through sponsors, patrons, matrons and another fundraising scheme.

Raising funds has been a major work and sometimes a lot of personal resources have to be diverted for the outreaches.

Okikiola Taiwo-Jalupon had the sole purpose of educating the world of how important little things are and how they can make huge differences in the growth of any nation; Therefore she puts in mind that “Minor is Major” and putting smiles on every face as she has been doing that for 3 years now. It has been a remarkable journey with the people of Makoko, Isolo and Ilaje and we look forward to keeping the bond stronger.

Okikiola Taiwo-Jalupon

Founder, The Okiki Foundation.

