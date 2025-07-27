Stakeholders celebrate Mountain Top Schools anniversary in FCT

Stakeholders, including clerics, parents and educationists, have felicitated the Mountain Top Schools, a model Christian school for basic education in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT, on its first year anniversary celebration.

The stakeholders drawn from different backgrounds joined students and teachers of the school on Friday to mark the school’s First Year Anniversary Celebration and Graduation Ceremony at its Gwarimpa premises.

In his speech, Pastor Emmanuel Ayantuga, host of the event and Regional Overseer, North Central Region 47, Gwarimpa of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), said the school was committed to raising godly children both in learning and in character.

Ayantuga, who appreciated the leadership and members of the church, said the event was a celebration of vision, growth and the grace of God in the past one year.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to our Father in the Lord, Prof. Daniel Olukoya, and our Mother in the Lord, Dr (Mrs.) Folashade Olukoya, whose divine inspiration and unwavering vision gave birth to the Mountain Top Schools.

“Their passion for building godly foundations in the lives of young learners continues to inspire us.

“When I was transferred to MFM North Central Region 47 Gwarinpa, as an educationist, I saw the need to align with this great vision, and It became clear that establishing a Mountain Top School here, rooted in sound academics and strong Christian values, was both a calling and a privilege.

“In the past year, we have worked diligently to create a nurturing, spiritually sound, and academically excellent environment—one where pupils are encouraged to grow in wisdom, knowledge, and godly character. I am proud of the strides we’ve made: the remarkable development of our pupils, the dedication and sacrifice of our teachers, and the overwhelming support from the members of MFM NCR 47 Gwarimpa”,he said.

He added that “To our teachers and staff: thank you for your tireless efforts, passion, and unwavering commitment.To our parents: thank you for trusting us with your precious children and for your steadfast support.

“To our dear pupils: thank you for your enthusiasm, curiosity, and the joy you bring each day.,and to our beloved MFM family here at NCR 47 Gwarimpa: thank you for embracing and supporting this vision wholeheartedly.

According to Ayantuga, “As we look to the future, we are filled with hope and expectation.We will continue to grow, innovate, and pursue excellence. Our mission remains clear—to raise confident, compassionate, creative leaders and firebrand children of God who will shine as lights in their generation.”

In his goodwill message, the father of the day, Pastor Rotimi Olugbile , Mega Regional Overseer in charge of MFM North Central Region 5,Kubwa, lauded Ayantuga and his team for staying committed to the vision and ideas that birthed the school.

The cleric, however, noted that the spate of vices like drug abuse, indolence, disobedience to authorities and other harmful behaviours among young people was worrisome and renewed efforts were needed to curb it.

According to him, Christian schools, like the Mountain Top Schools where godliness and moral values are blended with education, are needed for the upbringing of the Nigerian child.

Mrs Taiwo Elegbede, Head Teacher of the School, said : The number one thing we are doing differently is godly mentoring because we actually want to shape the lives of our young ones.

“We have discovered that when you grab them from the foundation, you let them know the right thing to do at the right time in godly ways.

“Then we also have zero tolerance for examination malpractice, even right from the nursery session and that has helped our success story.

“I remember we started with three kids.one of them is on scholarship, because they are our foundation, but today we have pupils in Creche, Pre-School, Nursery and Primary Schools,” she said.

In an interview with newsmen on the sideline, chairman of the occasion, Mr Isaac Ikede, called on parents to send their children to schools that provide godly nurture besides academics.

“The school is where we have the opportunity to mold the children in terms of moral upbringing , so that as they grow up they will be responsible citizens.

“Once we can catch them young at the basic education level and be able to inculcate values of decency and morality into them, when they grow up, they will be decent human beings that are fit to run the nation.

“When the parents do their own, and the schools do their own, certainly these children will grow up to be responsible citizens in our society”, he said.

Highpoints of the event included choreography, news, dance and other presentations by the pupils, and then the presentation of awards.