Foundation trains over 100 FCT women on bleach, hair cream, vaseline production

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – OVER 100 women in the Gberuwa community of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have been trained on the production of bleach, hair cream, vaseline, scouring powder, and aftershave, by the Reeny Hub Foundation.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Mrs Ifeanyi Maureen explained that the training became necessary to reduce the growing unemployment and overdependence of women on their husbands and relatives by engaging them on profitable skills that would change the narrative, hence, the mission of the Foundation to empower the over 100 women in the Gberuwa Community in the FCT.

Maureen also said the women who actively participated in the training were also taught on packaging, branding, and financial management in order for them to be well grounded entrepreneurs with the relevant skills and knowledge to manage and grow their start-up businesses that have a lot of potential.

She emphasized that the training aligns with Reeny Hope’s mission to empower women in communities to become self-reliant and improve not only their own lives but also the lives of their families and communities at large.

According to her, Reeny Hub reaches out to women, girls, children, and adults—anyone who can benefit from the empowerment and development.

She added that with this training that would be sustained most rural economies would be boosted because the women are highly resilient and ready to run to transform their lives and others in the community.

She said: “We are driven by the desire to create livelihood opportunities for our people—through foreign exchange initiatives, inclusive education, and capacity building, Maureen said.

“Our goal is to empower individuals, reduce the number of out-of-school children, and alleviate poverty in Nigeria.

“Our target is to train at least 100 women in this session. This is our first time bringing such a program to this community, and it won’t be the last.

“The training focuses on productivity and self-sufficiency. This women are learning how to produce basic household items such as bleach, hair cream, vaseline, scouring powder, aftershave, and other products, along with packaging, branding, and financial management.

“These are simple household products they can produce and sell to generate income and become self-reliant.

“We aim to bring out the best in them and help them recognize their potential.”

“We also engage in international exchanges. This is the first batch of our household product training, and since Abuja is our base, we’re starting here. However, we plan to expand to other states, moving from one local government area to another.

“We focus on underdeveloped communities—those lacking in infrastructure and basic amenities—because the people in these areas have untapped potential. They just need the opportunity.”

She stressed that participants would not be left on their own after the training.

“We don’t want to train people and have them sit idle because they lack start-up capital. We will provide them with start-up kits and follow up with them until we are confident they are fully equipped to succeed. Certificates will be awarded to those who merit them.

Also speaking, a researcher at Reeny Hub, Mr Okuda Eferoma, noted the importance of such empowerment programmes in tackling youth unemployment.

“Due to the high rate of unemployment among youth, we aim to reach out to those who lack skills and capacity. Our goal is to empower them to produce essential goods that meet international standards, so they can compete effectively and meet market demands.”

Also speaking, the industrial training facilitator, Richard Both Okpyemi, emphasized the long-term support participants will receive.

“This training is designed to promote human capital development and entrepreneurial skills. We won’t just leave them after training—we will guide them on sourcing materials, provide free consultancy, and support them with production guidelines, packaging, and marketing strategies.

“We envision a future where at least one person per household can produce a product. This model has worked in other countries, and we believe it can work here too.”

Meanwhile, the head of Gberuwa community, Monda Kogi, expressed deep gratitude to Reeny Hub Foundation.

“We truly appreciate Reeny Hub for bringing this life-changing training to our women. We never imagined something like this would happen in our community”, Kogi said.