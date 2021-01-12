Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Sultan directs Muslims to look out for new month moon

On 7:51 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed Muslim to look out for the new moon of Jumada al-akhir 1442AH from Wednesday.

Abubakar made the call in a statement on Tuesday signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Wednesday, Jan. 13, which is equivalent to 29th day of Jumada al-awwal 1442AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Jumada al-akhir 1442AH.

READ ALSO: Bandits have overrun North; go round villages, markets brandishing AK-47s — Sultan

“Muslim are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon on Wednesday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,’’ he said

The Sultan prayed for Allah’s help to encourage the Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!