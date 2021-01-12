Sultan directs Muslims to look out for new month moon

Kindly Share This Story:

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed Muslim to look out for the new moon of Jumada al-akhir 1442AH from Wednesday.

Abubakar made the call in a statement on Tuesday signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Wednesday, Jan. 13, which is equivalent to 29th day of Jumada al-awwal 1442AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Jumada al-akhir 1442AH.

“Muslim are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon on Wednesday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,’’ he said

The Sultan prayed for Allah’s help to encourage the Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties. (NAN)

