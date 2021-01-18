Soldiers kill 35 bandits, arrest 2 suspects in Zamfara, Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

Troops of the Operation ”Hadarin Daji”, have eliminated 35 bandits and arrested two of their collaborators in different encounters in Zamfara and Katsina State, the Defence Headquarters has said.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, made this known in a statement on Monday.

Enenche also aid the troops of ”Forward Operating Base Kekuwuje” on Sunday, engaged the bandits following credible intelligence on their movement with rustled animals at Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara.

”In the course of the encounter 30 armed bandits were neutralised while 24 cows and unspecified number of sheep were recovered.

“Similarly, still on same 17 January 21, troops deployed at Maradun received information of reprisal attack by armed bandits at Janbako village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State.

“Troops swiftly mobilised to the area to forestall the reprisal attack. Troops were ambushed short of Janbako village where firefight ensued. The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits and neutralised five of them.

”Currently troops are in pursuit of fleeing bandits,” he said.

In another development, he said, following a tip off, two suspected bandits’ collaborators named Mustapha Sani and Murtala Sani were arrested at Dungun Muazu village in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“Suspects are in custody for further action.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation.

“We shall not relent until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country,” he said. (NAN)

