Singer, Dash.omd joins Chase Your Dreams Entertainment

Dash.omd

By Ayo Onikoyi

David Ikpeme-Oji known as Dash.omd musically has inked his first mouth-watering record deal with Chase Your Dreams Entertainment.

Dash.omd is an emerging Afro pop artiste whose music is a perfect inter-flow of RnB and soul music.

Dash, who is heavily influenced by legendary artistes like King Sunny Ade, Fela and Michael Jackson connects deeply with his fans, creating a sound and melody reflecting all genres of music.

Chase Your Dreams Entertainment has also signed a deal with JustAfricanMusic Distribution (JAM DISTRO), which is led by Frank Nwafor.

Dash is definitely a potential to look out for in Nigerian and global music scene. According to our sources, he will be making his first official release under “CYDE” sometime in February 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

