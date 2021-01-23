Singer, Dash.omd joins Chase Your Dreams Entertainment

By Ayo Onikoyi
David Ikpeme-Oji known as Dash.omd musically has inked his first mouth-watering record deal with Chase Your Dreams Entertainment.
Dash.omd is an emerging Afro pop artiste whose music is a perfect inter-flow of RnB and soul music.
Dash, who is heavily influenced by legendary artistes like King Sunny Ade, Fela and Michael Jackson connects deeply with his fans, creating a sound and melody reflecting all genres of music.
Chase Your Dreams Entertainment has also signed a deal with JustAfricanMusic Distribution (JAM DISTRO), which is led by Frank Nwafor.
Dash is definitely a potential to look out for in Nigerian and global music scene. According to our sources, he will be making his first official release under “CYDE” sometime in February 2021.