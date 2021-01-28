Rescort announces new song amid new identity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

Oladimeji Michael popularly known as ‘Rescort ’ is set to release his new song for the year titled “Sade”.

In anticipation of the release of ‘Sade’, the afro pop act from Osun state also announced his new identity from Rescort to Rhezy.

According to him, despite the wavering reasons for his change of name, he only wants to brand his identity saying, “I am changing my stage name for branding, Rhezy is my brand name and it encompasses so many things not just being an artist only. Rhezy is the brand.

He encourages his fans to embrace his new identity saying that they will henceforth refer to them as “Rhezy Ganging” as a point of contact.

Rhezy, has dropped some bodies of work like Make Am, Sa’ale, Bad man vibe, and Credit alert featuring Zlatan Ibile , and “Hello Jesu”.

