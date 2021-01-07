Renault models finally roll out from Coscharis plant

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

IT was celebration galore as two Renault models rolled out from Coscharis Motors plant in Awoyaya Lagos recently, thereby signalling the official introduction of the revered French auto brand in Nigeria.

Presenting the Renault models, Duster Sport Utility Vehicle and Logan Sedan assembled locally to the Motoring press, the Managing Director, Coscharis Group, Mr. Josiah Samuel traced the journey to the introduction of the Renault brand to July 2019 when they agreed on a partnership with the Renault Group to assemble the vehicles in their Lagos plant.

“If you recall in July 2019 we formally announced our partnership with the Renault Group to represent their auto brands in Nigeria.

“This was done with fanfare when we equally showcased our ultra-modern Semi – Knocked Down Assembly Plant located at our group head office in Lagos. As at today, Coscharis Motors is set to commence Renault vehicle sales based on locally assembled models and fully built models for Nigeria roads.

“The plan is to ensure that we continually deliver value for money by providing quality automobile like the Renault brand vehicles to discerning Nigerians at affordable price range”, Mr. Samuel said.

READ ALSO:

He explained that the introduction of the model is available with complimentary after-sales facilities in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Uyo. “So far, we have secured all the requisite OEM’s ratings and approvals to commence assemblage of the Duster and Logan while we are presently bringing in fully – built Koleos, Kwid and Oroch (which is to be introduced at a later date)”.

Coscharis Motors is offering customers the options of 1.0 to 2.5-litre engines across the models.

Samuel also pointed out, “Coscharis is fully equipped to handle all after-sales services and repairs. We have the original parts coupled with the right tools to fix the parts and Renault Certified Technicians to fix your vehicles.

“With the technical back up of our Renault partners, we are positioned to deliver seamless aftersales services across our available facilities across the country for both existing owners and potential new customers.

“This gives us the confidence from our pedigree in representing iconic brands in Nigeria that we are set to simply delight our customers once again with the Renault brand as the exclusive franchise owner in Nigeria”.

The Koleos is a powerful Compact SUV, loaded with an array of features while the Duster is a rugged SUV that can take any terrain without looking back.

The logan is a modern Sedan with a powerful presence in the B car segment while the Kwid is a hatchback with attributes of a compact SUV. It has generous headroom legroom like cars in the upper segment.

Journalists were also conducted round the plant by the officials of Coscharis to demonstrate how competent the young Nigerians could assemble the cars without hassles.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: