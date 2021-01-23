Presidency says IGP ordered Igboho’s arrest; don’t touch him, FFK warns

Kindly Share This Story:

Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu, according to the presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, has ordered the arrest of Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo AKA Igboho.

Garba made the revelation to BBC Hausa during its programme Ra’ii Riga on Friday.

According to the BBC report, IGP Adamu had told Shehu on the phone that the new Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko, had been ordered to arrest Igboho immediately and transfer him to Abuja.

Igboho had given killer-herdsmen an ultimatum to vacate Oyo State, with the rising tensions forcing Governor Seyi Makinde to ban him from entering the area, urging the Police to treat anyone stoking ethnic clash like a criminal.

However, Igboho stormed Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State on Friday, welcomed by a mammoth crowd and clashes ensured. Read the story HERE and watch the videos HERE.

However, reacting to the arrest order on Saturday, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK, warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to arrest or kill Igboho.

He gave the warning in a lengthy piece via his Twitter handle.

Part of FFK’s tweet read: “It would be dangerous, reckless and counter-productive for Buhari to arrest or kill Sunday Igboho.

“When the Northern youths demanded that Igbo should leave the North, no one was arrested. Why should Sunday be arrested or killed for asking killer-Fulani herdsmen to leave South-West?

“I advise the FG(Federal Government) to tread softly because Sunday has the full support of the Yoruba nation because he has spoken for the people.

“Kill him and you make him a martyr for Oduduwa, arrest him and you make him the greatest hero of the Yoruba since independence. Whichever way, he wins.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

