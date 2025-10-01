I’ll intervene in Igboho’s ordeal with FG – Oba Ladoja

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has pledged to intervene in the challenges facing Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, in his long-running face-off with the Federal Government.

The monarch gave the assurance during a closed-door meeting with Igboho at his Bodija residence in Ibadan, where they discussed issues surrounding the activist’s ordeals and the way forward.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by Igboho’s media office and made available to journalists.

According to the statement, the meeting, which lasted about 40 minutes on Monday, covered insecurity in the South West and the emerging threats by bandits in parts of Kwara State.

A source privy to the meeting revealed that Oba Ladoja, who welcomed Igboho and his supporters, promised to wade into his current challenges with the Federal Government, including his designation as a wanted person and the embargo placed on his bank accounts.

It will be recalled that under the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, Igboho was declared wanted and his accounts frozen over allegations of stockpiling arms and ammunition. On July 1, 2021, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), backed by Nigerian Army personnel, invaded his Soka residence, killing two aides and arresting 13 others.

Speaking during the meeting, Igboho congratulated Oba Ladoja on his ascension to the throne, describing him as “a leader deeply loved by people across Ibadan, Yorubaland, and beyond.”

He also expressed his readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government to ensure effective security in the South West, stressing that peace and security are prerequisites for meaningful development.

“Olubadan has been a father figure to me since his days as the former governor of Oyo State. I commend Kabiyesi’s leadership qualities, humility, and enduring influence. His reign as Olubadan will no doubt further promote peace, unity, and development in Ibadanland and the entire Yorubaland,” Igboho stated.