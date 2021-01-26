Breaking News
Police confirm killing of security officers in Delta

The Nigeria Police, Delta Command, has confirmed the alleged killing of a soldier and a policeman by gunmen at Oton community in Sapele.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, gave the confirmation by telephone on Monday in Warri.

“Two operatives were killed, we are investigating the incident and no one has been arrested in connection with the attack,” he said.

A community source said that the incident happened at a military checkpoint at Oton on Sunday night

The source added that the victims were killed by the armed bandits who came with a speed boat through the Oton River in Sapele and attacked the military checkpoint.

“The operatives were repelling the hoodlums when gunshots from the bandits hit the security operatives,” the source said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

