Police arrest three suspected robbers in Osun

The Police Command in Osun says it has arrested three suspected robbers who hijacked two articulated vehicles and robbed the occupants along Osun-Ile Ife expressway in Osun.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Osogbo by the Commissioner of Police in Osun, Mr Olawale Olokode.

Olokode said that the suspects were arrested on Thursday at about 4.a.m by a patrol team of the Joint Task Force and police who were alerted to the operation of the suspects within the axis.

“On Jan. 14, at about 4 a.m, a suspected gang, fully armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, invaded Osu/Ile-Ife Expressway.

“They attacked innocent motorists plying the road and hijacked two different trucks at gunpoint.

“One Iveco Truck marked DTM 113 AX, loaded with toiletries and one DAF 75 truck marked JJJ 445 XT loaded with some empty sacks of cocoa beans were stolen.

“Occupants of the trucks were also robbed of their handsets and the sum of N30, 000.

“The JTF and police patrol team within the axis were quickly alerted and immediately swung into action and arrested one Moses Kefi, 38, Odeyemi Oluwafemi, 42 and Isah Lawal 28 as suspects.

“The two trucks were recovered with the loads intact while the two handsets of the victims in their possession were recovered, ” Olokode said.

He further said that the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

