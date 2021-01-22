NHIS gets new spokesman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo, has approved the deployment of a new Head of Media and Public Relations for the scheme.

He is Mr. Emmanuel Ononokpono, who until this development, was the NHIS State Coordinator in Akwa Ibom State.

A statement, Friday from the agency, said he “replaces Mr. Ayo Osinlu, who until now the Head of Media and Public Relations of the organisation.”

Osinlu was recently promoted General Manager and consequently posted as the Head of the Marketing Department of the nation’s foremost healthcare financing agency.

The new spokesman, who is a Deputy General Manager, holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos and began his public service career with the media division of the Scheme in 1998.

“Ononokpono is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and an Associate Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

“Announcing the postings, Prof. Sambo congratulated the new spokesman and urged him to deploy his experience and skills diligently to achieve effective public communication of policies, activities, and achievements of the Scheme, especially in the context of its ongoing reforms.

“He also charged him to work closely with stakeholders of the media industry to deepen the process of recovery of public confidence in the fast-emerging new NHIS,” the statement read.

Vanguard News Nigeria

