NDDC: Group cautions against attacks on Buhari

The Oro Progressive Movement (OPM) in Akwa Ibom, has cautioned youth groups in Niger Delta against unwarranted attack on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Ken Bassey, National President, OPM, said this at a news conference in Uyo on Thursday.

Bassey said the group was in support of Buhari policies geared towards the development of the Niger Delta as well as efforts aimed at tackling challenges confronting the region.

He called on the people of the region to give their unalloyed support to the President and his policies to develop the area.

“We urge our fellow brothers in the region to forthwith desist from unwarranted attacks on the person and office of Mr President and Commander in Chief.

“We, therefore, draw the attention of our protesting brothers to conscientiously bear in mind the historical bond and brotherhood that binds us together in the Niger Delta region and the country.

“In unity, let’s support President Muhammadu Buhari’s commendable effort at finding a lasting solution to the problems affecting the NDDC and Niger Delta communities,” he said.

The national president said that Oron resource endowment and contribution to the development of the nation should not be ignored.

According to him, the Oron nation accounts for not less than 80 per cent of derivable oil revenue in Akwa Ibom, which is a major oil-producing area in the Niger Delta.

Bassey said that the group was also in support of the appointment of Mr Effiong Akwa, as Interim Administrator of NDDC

