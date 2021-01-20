Meet Trey Miles Fitzhugh Colley

Kindly Share This Story:

Trey Miles Fitzhugh Colley is a young empowering entrepreneur who is striving to revolutionize the influencing power of brands.

Trey has been using the revolutionary power of digitization to capitalize many brands on social platforms.

There are many companies who have made a mark in the digital world, Quickjump being one of them.

The company offers services like Branding, marketing, celebrity, and influencer giveaway. This company has benefited millions of businesses in lifting its brand online and establish its presence on social media.

READ ALSO:

The founder of this exceptional branding agency is none other than Trey Colley, the man who believes in the deeds of Christ.

It is hard to believe but he just turned 21 this year, 2021, and at this young age he dropped out of his studies to create a history.

He is not only an amazing entrepreneur but a boy full of talents. Trey was the captain of the soccer team at Regent University. He was dwelling on this since his childhood that he is born to do something unique and revolution

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: