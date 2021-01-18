Makurdi varsity, other schools reopen in Benue amid strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocol

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Schools in Benue state Monday resume classes after the Christmas and New year break with most students and schools ensuring strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

When Vanguard visited selected schools in Makurdi the state capital including Government Girls’ College Makurdi, the Principal, Mrs.Tsav Nande said the school authority had ensured the clearing of grasses and the drainages as well as fumigation of the entire premises before resumption.

She said, “since we do not have much money, we bought chemicals mixed with Jik and Hypo for fumigation,” Mrs. Nande said.

READ ALSO: Crisis rocks Benue PFN as two leadership emerges

She disclosed that only 31 out of 349 students resumed, adding that they adhered strictly to COVID-19 protocols.

“We also check their temperature with the infrared thermometer provided by the State government. We have warned the students sternly that they would not be allowed into the school premises without their face masks and sanitizer including our teachers and other staff.

“We also intend introducing morning and evening session in accordance with the directives by the State Ministry of Education,” she said.

At the Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School, Makurdi parents were seen returning their children and wards to the school’s boarding facility, this is just as boarding masters were busying checking the students’ luggage to ensure that they complied with the COVID-19 protocol.

One of the house masters who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “we check them to ensure that they brought their face masks and hand sanitizers amongst other necessary requirements.

“The day students are also expected to have their face masks and hand sanitizers as we check them at the gate with an infrared thermometer before allowing them into the school premises,” he said.

At the Benue State University, BSU, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Tser Vanger said the school had reopened for academic activities after the prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike.

Vanger said, “we have reopened and by Thursday 21, 2021 the students will continue with their examinations which were ongoing before the closure of schools last year.

“We have put everything in place to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocol and the management has directed all returning students including lecturers and other staff to resume with their face masks and sanitizers.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: