Lagos, Canada to collaborate on COVID-19 response, health interventions

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said that the government was exploring opportunities for mutual collaborations with Canada on COVID-19 response and other health care interventions.

Abayomi disclosed this through a series of tweets on his official Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi on Tuesday.

The commissioner said that the collaboration was discussed during a courtesy visit of the Acting High Commissioner of Canada, Mr Nicolas Simard, to his office.

According to him, the meeting which is at the instance of the Canadian High Commission, is aimed at exploring opportunities for mutual collaborations with Lagos government and its health ministry on COVID-19 response and other healthcare interventions.

“I gave a brief overview of COVID-19 response in Lagos State; particularly on measures and strategies put in place to prevent escalation.

“I emphasised the importance of upgrading healthcare facilities, including installation of modern equipment, commissioning of Isolation centres and ramping up of COVID-19 testing capacity,” he said.

The commissioner also reiterated the state’s efforts in the areas of inclusion and partnership with the private sector.

He highlighted efforts on the adoption of Home-based Care Strategy for managing asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases, as well as upscaling of sources of oxygen at treatment centres.

He also elaborated on efforts of the state and wife of Gov. Bbabjide Sanwo-olu, Ibijoke’s activities around gender-based and domestic violence, especially at the time of the pandemic.

He emphasised other emergency situations including critical support needed by the state, in addressing gender-based violence and healthcare delivery services.

Abayomi, who presented the envoy with the ministry’s 2021 diary, expressed appreciation for the visit and readiness to collaborate on effective health delivery for a greater Lagos.

Kindly Share This Story: