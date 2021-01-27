Lady Commits Suicide In Delta by drinking Sniper

Kindly Share This Story:



By Paul Olayemi

A 50 year-old mother of four identified as Florence Owa, has committed suicide in the Oghene road area of Sapele in Delta State, by drinking Sniper, a popular pesticide.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, threw the entire area into confusion as neighbours battled to save her life.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased has been sick for some time now and was recently discharged from a private clinic.

It was also gathered that the deceased who was a popular devotee of a popular church along Awolowo road was recuperating when one of her children who came home, found her unconscious

A resident of the area disclosed that Florence popularly called Floxy has been battling depression since her illness started sometime ago.

Her body was said to have been found in the sitting room and immediately rushed to the Sapele Central Hospital, where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

Spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, Onome Onowakpoyeya could not be reached when contacted by Vanguard as calls to her mobile numbers were not reachable.

