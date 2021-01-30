Kidnapped Taraba youths rescued

Kindly Share This Story:

It has been reported that all the 25 youths abducted along Wukari-Takum Road, Taraba State, have been rescued.

It was learned that some of the kidnappers were arrested and that no ransom was paid. The kidnappers had asked for N52 million on Friday.

READ ALSO: Tara

Daily Trust had earlier reported that 24 of the 25 youths were rescued, while the search for the 25th was on.

However, reports reaching Vanguard have it that the last youth had been rescued unhurt.

The rescue operation was carried out by soldiers and police from Benue and Taraba states as the area where the kidnappers operated from bestrode both states.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: