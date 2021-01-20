Breaking News
Ikpeazu to commission three roads in Aba Friday

8:34 pm
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

IN continuation of his statewide projects inspection and commissioning programme tagged “Kinetic Abia Tours”, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State will, on January 22, commission three roads he reconstructed in Aba.

The roads are Eziukwu Road, Milverton Avenue, and  Ojike Lane, all in Aba South Local Council.

Disclosing the move, Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Kalu, in a statement, said the governor would be accompanied on the tour by Prelate and Moderator of The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Nzie Nzi Eke.

Others are elected political and party leaders and members of Abia State Traditional Council, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

