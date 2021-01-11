Igbo made a better choice with Obiozor’s election – Tom Ikimi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

FORMER Minister of External Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi, on Monday, hailed the victory Professor George Obiozor on his election as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, saying he will use his wealth of experience and vast network to advance the cause of the Igbo nation.

In a congratulatory message, Ikimi, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, said the Igbo nation have made a better choice with Obiozor’s election in this crucial period of the nation’s history.

According to Ikimi, the Igbo’s quest to play significant role in Nigeria will find appropriate leadership in Obiozor, who has over the years established very robust contacts across the country.

Ikimi also congratulated the outgoing President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo on completion of an exciting an eventful tenure

He said: “I have received with utmost pleasure the news of the election of Ambassador George Obiozor as the new President General of the Apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The Igbo nation could never have made a better choice, particularly at this time of our nation’s evolution other than this erudite scholar and exquisite diplomat, who has earned my respect over the past three to four decades of our association.

“Ambassador George Obiozor, former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Israel, Cyprus and the United States of America (USA), an accomplished academic would blend most admirably today with all political parties”.

“He takes over from John Nnia Nwodo, who has successfully completed a very exciting and eventful tenure.

“The quest by the Igbo nation to play significant roles in the Nigerian nation will find an appropriate leadership in this new President-General, who over the years has established very robust contacts across the country.

“Ambassador Georgy, I pray that God grants you good sound health in the years ahead and a very successful history making tenure.”

