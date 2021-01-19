Update:Bandits kidnap Professor in Zaria, kill son

Kindly Share This Story:

-as Vigilantes repel attack in Giwa LGA

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Armed bandits on Sunday night invaded Wusasa in Zaria local government area, and kidnapped the Wazirin Wusasa, Professor Aliyu Mohammed.

The Professor’s son, Abdulaziz Aliyu, was killed by the bandits, while his nephew, one Abba Kabiru, was injured and is receiving treatment in hospital.

READ ALSO Dissolution of Ebonyi PDP Executives: Court to rule on January 20

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.,said on Monday night that security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that armed bandits on Sunday,also attacked commuters on the road from Anaba village to Birnin Yero town in Igabi local government area.

“One Lawali Abdulhameed, a resident of Anaba village, was shot dead by the bandits as he attempted to escape the attack.”

“Similarly, armed bandits on motorcycles swarmed Iyatawa village of Giwa local government area. Groups of local vigilantes confronted the bandits, eventually forced them to disperse.”

“Two of the local vigilantes, Malam Auwalu and Alassan Shehu, were killed during the encounter, as ground and air patrols were quickly mobilized to the location for a comprehensive engagement. “

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai on receiving the reports, sent condolences to the families of the slain residents and vigilantes, praying for the repose of their souls. He also prayed for speedy recovery for the injured.”

“The Governor also thanked the military for the swift response in deploying forces to the affected community in Giwa local government area.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: