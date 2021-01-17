How Sujimoto stayed afloat amid pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

With the much-awaited 2021 in full swing, Sijibomi Ogundele, the Managing Director of high flying luxury real estate firm; Sujimoto Construction Company, is not relenting in his quest to make luxury affordable in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

If Ogundele had given up years ago when he lost billions of Naira in investments on his first attempt, due to economic recession, he would not be reaping bountifully presently.

A sought-after luxury property merchant in Nigeria, Sijibomi was recognised by Vanguard Newspaper, as ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year’, for his outstanding contributions and resilience in business, as well as an agent of hope for youths in Nigeria.

Also read:

Despite the ongoing global pandemic, currently ravaging the world, especially, with the recent spike in numbers of positive, Sijibomi was able to navigate through the turbulent waters, to gain the trust of clients and also deliver on his promises to investors.

At a time when most companies struggle to break even, Sujimoto Constructions Company, recorded massive growth, offering investors 400% ROI in two years. Given the current economic situation, many initially doubted the authenticity of the projection, but the motomatics originator once again showed his wizardry by proving naysayers wrong, with visible and laudable facts.

With most companies setting targets for the new year, Sujimoto is working on a long term strategic plan, of transforming and revamping Nigeria’s real estate sector to compete with the rest of the world in terms of quality, affordability and luxury. A visit to his Guiliano by Sujimoto Residence in Banana island, home to pop star, Davido, would leave one in awe of the jaw-dropping 9th wonder of the world erected there.

According to projection from experts and analysts, in the next five years, the Sujimoto brand would be ranked as one of the top 5 luxury real estate firms in the world. The company is working tirelessly to meet that projection with new additions to its list of iconic projects.

The Leonardo by Sujimoto, located in Banana Island, Lagos, is an epitome of luxury and comfort. The company would be erecting a twin tower ‘Queen Amina by Sujimoto’ in Abuja, the nation’s capital city. The smooth-talking trained lawyer recently signed a deal to build ‘Queen Amina of Zaria By Sujimoto’, also located in Abuja. Sujimoto is also creating 1,200 Luxury apartments named the ‘Sujimoto Diamond City’.

The generous philanthropist’s new year message to Nigerians which went viral received widespread applause.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: