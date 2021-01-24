‘How Bajaj Auto became world most valuable 3-wheeler’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

Market capitalisation crossing USD 13.6 billion, commitment to strategies of differentiation, total productive maintenance and concern for the welfare of buyers users and their families are some of the revolutionary development that earned Bajaj Auto the recognition as the world’s most valuable maker of two-wheeler and three-wheeler.

These factors and the recent national distributorship of Bajaj’s three and four-wheelers by Stallion Group also cemented its brand value in the minds of buyers and users across the country, just as the company is marking 75 years of operations.

These were contained in a statement by the firm, with Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, stating that it “inspires us even more to serve and delight customers all over the world.”

The Jay-Jay Okocha brand

On the testing process, it said to reposition as a durable and high-performance three-wheeler for Nigerian roads, Stallion Auto Keke Ltd., a member of Stallion Group, subjected five Bajaj RE4S to a brave and gritty trip, covering more than 5500 kms across the southern and eastern terrain of the country aptly representing the brand’s tagline of “Baba Bajaj, Run Faster, Lasts Longer”.

The firm said it was a feat no other three-wheeler had dared to gamble on since the former Lagos State governor, Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa(rtd), introduced tuk-tuk into Nigeria.

The brand’s dependability was further reinforced by the follow-up launch of Superkeke RE250, “the most superior keke ever seen in Nigeria,” which was unveiled by the legendary footballer, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, who Stallion Auto Keke Limited appointed as a brand ambassador.

The RE250 came with upgraded styling, power, equipment, comfort and space. Powered by a 236cc DTSi engine, the biggest engine to ever come in a keke, RE250 boasts of many first-in-class features like front fork, CV shaft, bigger 10” tyres, clear headlamps, remote-controlled MP3 player, as well as an advanced style quotient through a rear spoiler and a transparent passenger hood.

Family angle

The Bajaj Keke Revolution in Nigeria, besides reforming the strength and quality of the tricycles, made users, buyers and their families part of the bigger plan.

According to the Managing Director for Stallion Auto Keke Limited, Mr. Manish Rohtagi, the company’s determination to further empower unemployed Nigerians via its new collaboration with Bajaj led to the family angle.

Also, in consonance with its belief in equal opportunity for women across all fields, Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI), along with Stallion Bajaj, introduced its first batch of 38 assemblers at VON assembly plant in Lagos Nigeria.

That happened in less than six months after the formation of the Stallion-Bajaj alliance.

Furthermore, the company, in conjunction with Stallion Rider Training School, commenced training for unemployed youths to become tricycle riders.

Focusing on driving technique and customer etiquette, periodic and preventive maintenance of the keke, the training came with the opportunity to get hired by fleet owners and easy finance facility to own their own Keke.

The first edition of the training was held on October 28, 2020, with 55 prospects and there have been many on a weekly basis.

Stallion Bajaj embarked on an expansive youth empowerment programme for 3-wheeler mechanics across the country, driven in five towns with more than 1,000 enrolled mechanics and their families.

The enrolment involved 65 mechanics from Enugu, 57 from Bauchi, 58 from Hadejia, 46 from Port Harcourt and 65 from Kano, with technicians getting a wide range of opportunities, while family members have fun with COVID-19 protocols followed.

In Manish Rohtagi’s words: “With similar brand ethos, we believe that this alliance between Stallion and Bajaj will go a long way to empowering Nigerians to be self-reliant and improve the interests of the stakeholders— be it employees, dealers, distributors, vendors, mechanics, unions, logistic operators or bankers.”

