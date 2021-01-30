Genuine synergy among Northern Governors will end insecurity – AYDF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Youth Development Association (AYDA) has said that a genuine effort by the 19 Northern Governors to confront the worsening insecurity in the north head on, will restore the desired peace in the region.

The youth therefore called on the Governors to review their stand and come together with a view to solve the problem of insecurity in the region.

In a statement signed by the National President of the association ,Comrade Imrana Nass (shugaban Talakawa),AYDA said that the current security challenges in the Northern part of the country is so disturbing.

“The North has been an undeveloped region that its gradually losing focus, as most people are living the fear of bandits, kidnapping, cattle rustling and suicide bombers that are taking over hitherto peace north.”

“The government has given opportunities to the North by appointing prominent personalities in key positions, but yet the ordinary Northeners are the ones feeling the impact of the insurgency.”

” Insecurity in the Northern region is already making life unbearable not only to strangers but also to the indigenous people of the region.”

“We need urgent intervention by the government, these incessant killings need to stop because most people have started losing confidence in government,” he said.

“The government should provide good facilities at the various primary health centres, schools, good drinking water and good roads as part of development to help curtail issues of insecurity in the country.”

He however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing new service chiefs and urged them to take necessary measures in dealing with the situation.

