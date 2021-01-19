Farewell, Admiral Kanu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Yinka Odumakin

WE can’t be lamenting our erosion of standards and not talk about one of the standard-bearers who just crossed to the land of the ancestors.

Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu took the last flight last week, sending shockwaves to the ranks of admirers and friends. I called Mr. Fred Agbeyegbe shortly after I heard his death, without knowing that he was yet to hear. I saw how devastated he became after I broke the news to him. Minutes later, I heard he was crying like a baby over the death of a loyal and beloved friend.

He practically forgot his Yoruba name which means we don’t live on earth for ever because a soul like Admiral Kanu is not one that one would think of death about. When I spoke with Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, a brother to Admiral Kanu, he spoke great words about him and revealed one of his strengths – not looking back when his mind is made up.

He said they were to travel to the village together during the holidays before he broached the ravaging coronavirus, but Admiral said they would have to take necessary precautions.

He went and came back with it and we have lost him. Admiral Kanu was a faithful man. He was a regular face at all remembrances for MKO Abiola, Kudirat Abiola Beko Ransome-Kuti and other martyrs. I recall the day Chief Gani Fawehinmi died and Admiral Kanu was the first known face I met in his house.

As journalists came around us, I still remember the very intelligent one he uttered: “With the way Nigeria is, there is the temptation to ask what the worth of Gani’s fight was about. The right question should be what Nigeria would have been if he did not fight”. That is the quality of mind we just lost and whom we owe eternal remembrance the way he did for others. Good night sir!

Vanguard News Nigeria

