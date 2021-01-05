Enugu schools to resume January 18 ― Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu State Ministry of Education says all schools in the state will resume on January 18, 2021.

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Uchenna Eze, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Monday.

Eze noted that the decision was reached at a meeting between the ministry and major stakeholders in the education sector on Monday.

The commissioner said that all schools in the state have been advised to ensure full compliance with the NCDC guidelines for the containment of COVID-19 before resumption.

He said: “The ministry will constantly monitor compliance when schools resume.

“It was also decided that to help engage the students/pupils, all tertiary institutions, basic and post basic schools are advised to activate their e-learning programmes’’.

In another development, Enugu State Government, in its efforts to contain the second wave of COVID-19, has suspended the annual prayer session held at the Government House, Enugu.

The government, however, directed all civil servants to resume duties in their various offices, with strict compliance with NCDC guidelines.

