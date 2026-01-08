Lagos schools set to resume, commissioner urges safety compliance

Alli-Balogun

Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, the Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Lagos State, has urged school authorities to strictly adhere to approved public health guidelines and safety protocols as schools resume for the second term on Jan. 12.

Alli-Balogun gave the charge on Wednesday in a statement issued by Mr Kayode Sutton, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education. Lagos state, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He disclosed that government officials had been assigned and deployed across the state to inspect schools and ensure compliance with established safety standards.

The commissioner commended teachers, parents and guardians for their cooperation and support toward the smooth running of the education sector in the state.

“All should make sure that their wards are adequately prepared for the resumption of academic activities for the new term,” Alli-Balogun added.

He said that the resumption applied to all public and private primary and secondary schools, as well as government technical colleges operating within the state.

According to him, the resumption date is in line with the approved Lagos State Schools calendar for the 2025/2026 academic session.

All schools are expected to commence academic and administrative activities immediately upon resumption.

The commissioner also reiterated the state government’s support, saying that it remained committed to providing a safe and conducive learning environment for pupils and students.

(NAN)