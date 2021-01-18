Breaking News
Ekiti Govt disowns online training advert

Kayode Fayemi

The Ekiti State Government has disowned an online advert on training, claiming to be a collaboration with the state Ministry of Education, describing it as fake and not known to the government.

A statement signed by Abimbola Dada, the ministry’s Information Officer, on behalf of its Commissioner, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye, in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, conveyed the government’s stand, saying that the clarification became necessary so as to alert members of the public from being scammed by Gide-Tech Sofware Education Consult.

“The Ministry has nothing to do with the programme claimed to have been organised by the Director of Gide Tech Consult, Dr G.K. Jesuniyi and facilitated by Prof Henry Mensolado, of the Jaipur National University, in collaboration with the ministry.

“The public is hereby notified to ignore the advert because it is fake and not known to the government,” the statement added.

