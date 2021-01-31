DJs are underpriced in Nigeria— DJ Bimmer

Kindly Share This Story:

DJ Bimmer (Hammed Abiodun Oyenuga) is one of Nigeria’s best. But “To be honest with you, one of my frustrations about being a DJ (disk jockey) here in Nigeria is that we are been treated like nothing—underpriced.”

DJ Bimmer told journalists that about 70 percent of Nigerians have respect for DJs, but that it was not enough, urging Nigerians to step up prices being offered DJs.

His words: “Being a DJ is beyond changing of songs. DJ equipment are expensive and we shouldn’t be priced like you are pricing tomato in a market. Outside Nigeria, DJs are treated like gods.”

READ ALSO:

However, he said, his creativity had distinguished him in the industry, telling his fans to watch out for more of his mastery and mix of music.

“I play what my fans and clients want because their satisfaction is my motivation and making sure I keep the dance hall alive.”

DJ Bimmer, who described himself as a goal-getter and someone who loves punctuality in every area, also said most people see him as a threat to many DJ’s because he has all it takes to turn the music game around and still explore more on doing that and not stopping until he achieves the climax.

According to him, “This year, I will be working with a few music stars, such as Davido, Wizkid, Runtown, Teni, Tiwa Savage, FireBoy, JoeBoy, Bella ShmurDa and Barry Jhay.

“These artistes continue to bring more creativity to Nigeria’s entertainment industry, and even to the art of disc jockey.

“I’m dropping a new Afro mixtape in the coming days and it’s going to be on so many music download platforms.”

Born in the 90s, DJ Bimmer, who is a native of Ode Remo, Ogun State, had his primary and secondary education in Ibadan, Oyo State, and proceeded to study Mechanical Engineering in a prestigious university in South Africa.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: