Despite threats, Nigeria safer under Buhari – Lai Mohammed

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Despite rising security challenges facing the nation, Nigeria is still safer under President Muhammadu Buhari than what he met on assumption of office in 2015, Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, boasted on Monday at a news conference in Abuja.

Mohammed, who was flanked by his Interior ministry counterpart, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, pointed out that Nigeria had made tremendous progress in the security circles since Buhari took over.

“We are witnesses to the clear fact that no territory of Nigeria is under Boko Haram control as was the situation before Buhari took over in 2015 and no structure in Abuja has come under their attack as they used to do before this administration came into office,” Mohammed boasted while responding to a reporter’s question on whether Nigeria was safer under Buhari than the previous administration.

