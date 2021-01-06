Delta govt promises more attention for riverine communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Riverine communities in Delta state have been assured of more attention from the state government this year.

Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Environment and Marine transport, Hon Daniel Yingi gave the assurance in Okpokunou town, Burutu local government area, adding that the people should continue to support the efforts of the state government to massively develop the riverine communities.

Yingi who had a New year party for children of his Okpokunou community said it was a way to put smiles on their faces, noting that he had done the party since 2014. He also doled out cash gifts to the children.

He appealed to the children to shun social vices, adding that they should take their education very seriously.

Fielding questions from newsmen at the event, Yingi said governor Ifeanyi Okowa was making commendable development impact in riverine communities , stressing that the people should continue to create the necessary atmosphere for development to thrive.

He said he would continue to use his privileged position in government circle to attract more development to his community.

Some of the children and their parents who spoke thanked Yingi for finding time to organize parties for children in the area since 2014, stressing that they had always looked forward to it during the yuletide. They also expressed gratitude for cash gifts doled out during the event.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: