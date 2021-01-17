COVID-19 second wave: Gradely offers free digital training to 5,000 teachers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebele Orakpo

In preparation for the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria, Gradely Technology Solutions Limited will train 5,000 teachers across 500 schools in Lagos and Abuja as well as across the nation through videoconferencing.

The training tagged: Teachers’ Academy 2021, which began on January 15th, will continue today, 18th and end on 22nd January 2021.

The training will expose teachers to tangible ways to solve the learning gaps and online schooling transition problems caused by the initial Covid-19 school closure and the second wave.

According to a release made available to Vanguard, the training will afford teachers the opportunity to learn the intricacies of Adaptive Learning, Critical Thinking and Creativity with Technology, to enable them to use complex digital learning environments to ease their students’ pain points and help them improve and achieve mastery in class.

To ensure that the 5,000 teachers are truly impacted by the training, the Train-the-Trainer approach will be used to train two teachers from each registered school, to pass on the knowledge to their colleagues.

Initially, at the outbreak of Covid-19 and subsequent closure of schools on March 19, 2020, the company offered 1,000 children the opportunity to continue learning online for free, through live classes. It was successfully concluded in September 2020, exceeding the initial target by 300.

It would be recalled that Gradely was awarded The Most Adaptive Learning Software in Nigeria by the Federal Ministry of Education at the inaugural edition of the Edtech Summit Awards on March 3, 2020. Gradely says it is committed to ensuring every primary and secondary school has the opportunity to leverage a technology-driven learning lifestyle.

The schools with top performers at the training will be rewarded with a 30-day free trial of Gradely’s new, soon-to-be-launched Learning Management System, LMS, along with CatchUp! video lesson and Game resources to support at-home learning for all their students.

Some of the trainers at the Academy this year will be Dr Ify Obidi, Executive Director at Tech-Savvy Teachers International; Mrs Adeiye, National Director at OBAX Academy Worldwide; Mrs Ayopeju Njideaka, Executive Director at Nurture House Limited; Mr Adeyinka Adekitan, H.O.D Mathematics at Rainbow College, Lagos State; Mr Alomaja Adebayo, CEO, Eazy-Digi Edtech Solutions and Mr Seyi Adelaju, Co-Founder & Growth Lead at GradelyNG.

Interested teachers can register at http://bit.ly/gradelyacademy20 21

