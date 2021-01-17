COVID-19: Edo govt to arrest persons without facemasks in public

Kindly Share This Story:

… prosecute defaulters in mobile courts

… Police constabulary personnel to arrest persons without facemasks in public

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE, BENIN

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that the state government would deploy the over 800 Police constabulary personnel across the state to enforce strict compliance with the state’s regulations to check the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor said defaulters would be prosecuted and those found guilty convicted by mobile courts set up across the state. Governor Obaseki, who disclosed this during a Press Conference in Benin weekend, said the state government was strengthening measures to ensure a halt in the spread of the virus.

He insisted that wearing facemasks in public was compulsory while stating that those convicted by the mobile court would be regarded as ex-convicts. He said, “We are strengthening enforcement of COVID-19 regulations in the state. Those who disobey the regulations and would be made to pay fines and undertake community service.

“The over 800 police constabularies who are stationed in each ward in the 18 local governments in the state as well as other security agencies have been charged with enforcing the regulations,” he said.

“The battle against Covid-19 involves all of us taking responsibility for our actions. We have all it takes to win this fight and together we shall overcome.

“We must role model best practices by wearing facemask consistently and properly; avoiding closed spaces, crowded places, close contacts and ensuring we protect our parents, grandparents and very senior citizens who are more likely to die if the contract Covid-19.”

The Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu also speaking, said there would be enforcement teams in markets, parks, and other public places to ensure strict compliance, adding that the Police Constabulary structure would be mobilized to ensure that all those who break the law were punished.

