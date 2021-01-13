COVID-19: Benue restricts religious gathering to 50

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru— Makurdi

As part of measures to stem the spread of COVID -19 in Benue, the State Executive Council, SEC, has placed a total ban on public gatherings and restricted religious worshippers to 50 at a time.

The decision was made known on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi, at the end of the weekly SEC meeting in Makurdi and presided over by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu.

According to the Commissioner, SEC resolved that a religious gathering of over 50 people would not be allowed anywhere in the state.

“Attendance in churches/mosques must not be more than 50 people at a time. All shops and supermarkets must ensure that those coming in are wearing their face masks and such places must have water and soap for the washing of hands or hand sanitizers for use by customers.

“Bars and restaurants will only provide partial services as only takeaways will be made available to customers,” she said.

Mrs. Addingi said the SEC also resolved that commercial bus operators would be allowed to convey seven passengers at a time, while commercial motorcycle operators would be allowed a passenger at a time.

She said the Council approved January 18 as the resumption date for schools in the state, warning that “schools will be strictly monitored to ensure that they maintain and observe all Covid-19 protocols.

“The SEC directed that those with large number of students will stagger their programmes to ensure that the students and pupils are not overcrowded.

“Benue State University, Makurdi, will also resume on January 18 as scheduled with arrangements in place to ensure safety in the institution,” Addingi said.

