COVID-19: Benue govt bans mid-term breaks, visiting days in schools

Kindly Share This Story:

…creates COVID-19 clubs in all schools

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue state government has placed an embargo on mid-term breaks and visiting days for students of all boarding schools as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in schools across the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar who made this known yesterday in Makurdi said the decision was part of measures to enforce the COVID-19 safety protocol which was in the best interest of both parents and students.

He advised parents to strictly adhere to the directive in order to safeguard their wards from contracting the virus stressing that the government had put measures in place to protest the students.

Also read:

He urged Principals of schools to ensure that all safety measures were observed in their schools warning that any Principal that violated the safety protocols would be sanctioned and removed from his or her position.

Prof. Ityavyar also advised that COVID-19 clubs be established in all schools in the state to educate students and teachers on all issues concerning the virus.

He assured that the Ministry of Education would step up monitoring of all schools in the state to ensure that all laid down guidelines were strictly observed in the schools.

The Commissioner assured parents that the state government would continue to do everything possible to ensure the protection and safety of their children and wards in the schools and urged them to cooperate with the government so that the students could attend school despite the pandemic.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: