Court sentences man to 4 months imprisonment for causing obstruction

A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old vagrant, Abass Adeniyi to four months imprisonment for causing obstruction.

Adeniyi, whose address was not provided, is charged with breach of peace, malicious damage, conspiracy and unlawfully obstruction on a public road.

He pleaded not guilty.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, sentenced the convict without an option of fine.

Adeyemi held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubts.

The magistrate held that reasonable doubt is the traditional and highest, standard of proof that must be exceeded to secure a guilty verdict in a criminal case in a court of law.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Adaraloye told the court that the convict and others, at large, committed the offence on Dec.11,2020, at about 3a.m. at the Idiroko road in Ota.

Adaraloye said that Adeniyi and his accomplices, breached the peace, by unlawfully blocking a public road with sticks and were collecting money from motorists.

He said that the convict also broke the windscreen of a truck, valued at N50,000, belonging to Ajisegiri Ganiu.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 249(d),406,451 and 516 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.

