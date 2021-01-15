Court remands suspects in failed kidnap of NNPC staff

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

A Magistrate Court in Rivers state on Friday remanded two suspects caught in alleged failed attempt to kidnap lawyer and staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Tamuno Igbikiberesima.

Igbikiberebima had on December 17 last year dispossessed both suspects, Godspower Saturday and David Simeon, of an AK47 they were armed with in alleged attempt to rob and kidnap him at his Rumuigbo, Obio Akpor Local Government Area just as neighbors assisted their arrest and handover to police.

Both suspects are facing a seven-count charge including attempted kidnap and armed robbery of six others.

Chief Magistrate Beauty Okere, after listening to the prosecution team and the defendants, declined to entertain the matter.

Okere also directed that the case file be transferred to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She adjourned the matter to 24th February pending outcome of DPP legal advice after informing parties that the court lacks jurisdiction.

Vanguard News Nigeria

