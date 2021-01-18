Court confirms re-election of Touadera as CAR president

Kindly Share This Story:

The Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic on Monday confirmed the re-election of President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

According to final results announced by the Constitutional Court, Touadera won his second term with 53.16 per cent of the Dec. 27 balloting.

READ ALSO:

On Jan. 4, authorities announced preliminary results of the vote, saying Touadera won 53.92 per cent, but his opponents demanded that the Constitutional Court cancel the ballot, claiming “massive fraud’’ and low voter turnout.

The poll was held under threats from armed groups, which formed a new alliance, known as the Coalition of Patriots for Change, and launched attacks in the provinces, vowing to “march on Bangui,’’ the capital.

The government accused former president Francois Bozize of instigating the unrest to attempt a coup. (Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: