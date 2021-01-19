Bus driver, ICT expert, 2 others emerge millionaires in Trophy Promo

Kindly Share This Story:

ECONOMY

The Trophy Lager Beer Promo tagged ‘Honourable To’ Gba’yi’ which kicked off a couple of weeks ago has recorded four more millionaires after 29-year photographer, Oluwatobi John emerged the first N1 million winner of the campaign.

Olashinle Adeleke, a Lagos resident, Ijebu Ode based Abdul Okunade as well as Chidozie Anyanwu and Endurance Ukanwa, both residents of Abuja have emerged the next set of millionaires in the Trophy campaign.

READ ALSO Give youths opportunity to lead, Archbishop Kaigama begs Buhari

Sharing their excitement at the respective cheque presentation ceremonies organised by Trophy, the winners expressed delight at the winnings. Adeleke, a bus driver, revealed that he was sceptical at first, however, his scepticism gave way to excitement when he realised his entry had earned him a million naira.

Other winners, 40-year-old ICT Expert, Chidozie Anyanwu and 32-year-old Endurance Ukanwa who runs a youth empowerment organisation also expressed the elation they felt when they got a call from Trophy Ambassador and Nigerian Football Legend, Joseph Yobowho, who broke the good news to them.

Marketing Manager, Trophy, Bamise Oyegbami revealed that five more millionaires are still expected from the promo. “We have reached the half-way mark in the emergence of the Trophy campaign winners and we are thrilled that so far, we have been able to fulfil our promise of rewarding our loyal customers and putting a smile on their face.

People from different walks of life are participating and winning in the campaign and we hope to do more as we look forward to welcoming more people into the millionaire club,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story: